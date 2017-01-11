Winter Weather: Latest Forecast | Weather Center | Live RadarClosings & Delays | MnDOT: Avoid Driving

At Least 1 Dead In Cass County Broadside Crash

January 11, 2017 8:14 AM
Filed Under: Cass County

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – At least one person is dead following a broadside crash in Cass County Tuesday evening.

According to Cass County officials, just after 6:30 p.m. a GMC Sierra was traveling westbound on Highway 210 and a Ford F250 was traveling eastbound on Highway 210.

Just one mile west of County Road 1, the GMC attempted to pass another vehicle. The driver lost control, swerved into the eastbound lane and was broadsided by the Ford.

The GMC came to rest in the eastbound ditch and the Ford came to rest in the eastbound lane.

At least one person was killed in the crash.

No information on drivers or passengers, if there were any, has been released.

The cause of the crash is currently under investigation.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Best Of Minnesota
Good Question

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia