At Least 1 Dead In Cass County Broadside Crash

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – At least one person is dead following a broadside crash in Cass County Tuesday evening.
According to Cass County officials, just after 6:30 p.m. a GMC Sierra was traveling westbound on Highway 210 and a Ford F250 was traveling eastbound on Highway 210.
Just one mile west of County Road 1, the GMC attempted to pass another vehicle. The driver lost control, swerved into the eastbound lane and was broadsided by the Ford.
The GMC came to rest in the eastbound ditch and the Ford came to rest in the eastbound lane.
At least one person was killed in the crash.
No information on drivers or passengers, if there were any, has been released.
The cause of the crash is currently under investigation.