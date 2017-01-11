MNfusion: Sprout Salad Company Introduces 2 New Salads

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – With the New Year comes new salads at Twin Cities’ Sprout Salad Company.
Next week, the local company will introduce two new salads – Chicken Olivier and Roasted Napa Garden.
Sprout, which offers a variety of salads and wraps, creates custom, seasonal recipes or allows visitor to make their own. To celebrate winter, they have created two new seasonal dishes.
The Chicken Olivier is based off the original version, created in the 1860s by Lucien Olivier. Olivier was the chef of the popular Moscow restaurant, Hermitage, and the salad became hugely popular.
The salad is composed of grilled chicken, fingerling potatoes, shredded carrots, green peas, cornichon pickles and an egg on top of romaine lettuce. It’s topped with the Tangy Mustard dressing.
The Roasted Napa Garden combines roasted seasonal vegetables, such as zucchini, yellow squash pepper, onions, tomatoes and portabella mushrooms, with romaine lettuce and baby kale. It is topped with mozzarella and a balsamic black garlic dressing.
The new salads will be released on Jan. 16.
Sprout Salad Company has three locations – RBC Plaza (on Nicollet Mall), WaHu and Securian Center in St. Paul. The WaHu location also offers breakfast bowls.
For more information, and for business hours, visit Sprout Salad Company online.