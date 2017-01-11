Can You Get A Ticket For Leaving Your Car Running?

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Michigan man is getting a lot of attention. He got a $128 ticket for warming up his car in his own driveway.

But it was enough time for an officer to come by and ticket him for leaving his car running, in his driveway with the keys in the ignition. That violates a city ordinance in Roseville, Michigan.

So could the same thing happen here in Minnesota?

When outside looks like this, we want inside to be nice and toasty. Especially our cars.

This year was Jim Larson’s tipping point, he’s dropping his car off at Remote Start Minnesota, so his car will be warm before he even gets near it.

“I’ve thought of it over the last few years and decided to do it,” Larson said.

As tempting as it is, in St. Paul, if you start your car with a key and walk away, you could be fined. And in Minneapolis they allow three minutes of idling before you can be fined $200.

Matt Morrison owns Remote Start Minnesota in Eden Prairie.

“A lot of people think it may be for the convenience of not having to go outside and warm up the vehicle but it really is kind of all about the theft,” Morrison said.

Just last week, Minneapolis police handled 14 stolen car cases in 48 hours.

Matt Morrison’s business is booming right now.

“We basically live here 7 days a week now,” Morrison said.

It’s legal to pre-warm your car if you have a remote starter.

Morrison says, “If you can go from a climate controlled environment to a climate controlled environment, it’s not so bad in Minnesota.”

There is an exception here in the city of Minneapolis. If the temperature is a little cooler – if it’s below zero, you can idle your car up to 15 minutes.

Sec. 157.07. – Duty to lock ignition, remove key.

(a)

Every person when leaving a motor vehicle, except a commercial motor vehicle, unattended on any street, alley, or parking lot in the city shall lock the ignition, remove the key and take it with him or her. Any violation of these provisions shall not (1) mitigate the offense of stealing such motor vehicle, nor (2) be used to affect a recovery in any civil action for theft of such motor vehicle, or the insurance thereon, or (3) have any other bearing in any civil action.

(b)

Any police officer who finds a motor vehicle standing in violation of the foregoing provisions, is authorized and directed to remove the keys and to deliver them to the desk officer at the city’s central police station.

(Ord. No. 11-84, § 1, 9-28-11)