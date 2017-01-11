Another Sluggish, Snowy Start For The Twin Cities

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Commuters were off to another slow start Wednesday in the Twin Cities, as inches of fresh snow caked already slick roadways, making for hazardous driving conditions.

Transportation officials urged Minnesotans to stay home Wednesday morning, if at all possible. The soggy, slow commute comes just a day after freezing rain and snow fell during morning rush hour Tuesday, playing a likely role in the 376 crashes and 453 spin-outs that occurred statewide.

In Tuesday’s crashes, 37 people were injured and three people died.

Current vs typical traffic for a Wednesday at 820 AM. It's a slow one out there. pic.twitter.com/smAvaXz0CE — NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) January 11, 2017

Wednesday’s snow started around 6 a.m. in the Twin Cities, with a Winter Weather Advisory issued by the National Weather Service for several metro counties. Up to 3 inches of snow is expected to fall in the Twin Cities, with higher totals amounting in the northern metro.

Taken as a two-day event, the recent snowfall in the Twin Cities will total around 6 inches by midday Wednesday. So far, no snow emergencies have not been declared in Minneapolis or St. Paul.

According to MnDOT, there were several crashes Wednesday morning on Interstate 94, Interstate 35W and Interstate 694. The State Patrol advised drivers to take it easy, as several slick spots were covered by the fresh snow.

There are scattered slippery spots out there. Troopers at crashes/vehicles off road I94 mp 44, 66 & 74 (Fergus Falls to Ashby) #DriveCafeful pic.twitter.com/QvpqLFeiah — Sgt. Jesse Grabow (@MSPPIO_NW) January 11, 2017

Falling temperatures were also an issue Wednesday morning, when the mercury was sitting below 10 degrees. In such cold, the salt used to treat roads doesn’t work as well, resulting in icy spots on roads, ramps and overpasses.

For metro commuters who opted for the bus, it was also a slow ride. Metro Transit said that as of 9 a.m. 72 percent of its buses were running behind, with an average delay of 18 minutes. No delays were reported for the light rail system.

The snow in the Twin Cities is expected to taper off around noon. However, for the southern border of the state, along the Interstate-90 corridor, another round of snow is expected Wednesday night.

Following the snowfall, a sharp but brief deep freeze is in store for Thursday night, when air temperatures will plunge into the negative double digits. By the weekend, however, highs will be in the low 20s.

Looking ahead to next week, a warm-up appears likely, with highs Monday and Tuesday above average, possibly above freezing.