4 Things To Know: Trump Press Conf., Obama’s Farewell Address & More

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — From Donald Trump scheduled press conference to President Obama’s farewell speech, here are the four stories to know for Wednesday, Jan. 11.
Trump Press Conference
President-elect Donald Trump holds his first press conference since July. It’s amid new revelations that Russia may have compromising information about Trump. On twitter this morning, Trump says he has nothing to do with Russia and the country has never tried to use leverage over him.
Obama’s Farewell Address
President Barack Obama delivered an emotional farewell address from his hometown of Chicago last night. The outgoing President spoke for about 50 minutes calling on Americans not to lose faith in democracy. President Obama also touted the accomplishments of his administration, including Obamacare — which President-elect Donald Trump Trump has vowed to repeal and replace.
VW Settlement
Volkswagen is negotiating a settlement with the U.S. Justice Department. It would require the automaker to pay $4.3 billion and plead guilty. The settlement would end criminal and civil cases stemming from the company’s diesel emission scandal. This new payout is in addition to the $14.7 billion Volkswagen agreed to pay last June.
Airfare Sale
Need a vacation? It’s airfare sale season. JetBlue and WOW airlines are making domestic and international flights more affordable – for now. A JetBlue flash sale drops fares below $100 round trip to destinations across the country. That sale ends at midnight. WOW is offering flights from California to Europe for $69 one way. But make sure to read the fine print — the return flights cost more.