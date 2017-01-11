Winter Weather: Latest Forecast | Weather Center | Live RadarClosings | Crashes & Snow Emergencies

Lawmakers Question U.S. Bank Stadium Officials On Luxury Suites

January 11, 2017 6:28 PM By Pat Kessler
Filed Under: Michele Kelm-Helgen, Minnesota Sports Authority, U.S. Bank Stadium

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — U.S. Bank Stadium officials faced questions from lawmakers over the use of luxury suites at the billion dollar facility at the State Capitol Wednesday.

Stadium officials faced a public outcry after reports the stadium suites were used for friends and family. The Minnesota Sports Authority have since changed their policy of giving friends and family free use of luxury suites at U.S. Bank Stadium, but some state lawmakers say many questions remain.

“There’s a lot to look into here,” said Representative Jim Nash (R-Waconia). “I think the people of Minnesota want a square answer. They want to see that the Authority is operating inside the guidelines of the law that created them.”

The Sports Authority owns two expensive luxury suites to use for marketing the stadium for future events, but commissioners and staff also used the exclusive spaces for friends and family members, causing a public outcry.

Sports Authority Chair Michele Kelm-Helgen told state lawmakers a strict new policy now allows the suites to be used for marketing purposes only.

“Commissioners will not bring any friends or family to the suites,” said Kelm-Helgen. “I clearly heard and understood that people did not support having friends and family in these suites.”

The highly sought-after stadium suites include seating for 18, and normally sell for $200,000 to $300,000. Some lawmakers are questioning whether “friends and family” violated the state gift ban, or if stadium commissioners socializing in luxury suites broke open meeting laws.

Kelm-Helgen says she was surprised by the public blowback, because the friends and family policy is common at other Minnesota venues.

“Even though that’s what had been done at the Dome,” she said, “And even though that’s what’s done at Target Field. And it’s done at the University of Minnesota. And other places.”

Lawmakers Wednesday also expressed concern over a security breach at the stadium at a Vikings game on Jan. 1. That’s when protesters hung an anti-Dakota Pipeline banner and hung by ropes over the crowd.

Kelm-Helgen said the Sports Authority is conducting another security inspection of the billion dollar facility to determine if there are any other undetected security loopholes.

