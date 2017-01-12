4 Things To Know: Senate Takes Action On ACA, Trump Press Conference, Volkswagen & More

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – From the U.S. Senate taking steps to dismantle the Affordable Care Act to the Minnesota Sportsmen’s Show, here is a look at the top four stories from Jan. 12, 2017.

Senate Begins Steps To Repeal ACA

The Senate has passed a measure taking the first step toward repealing the Affordable Care Act.

After an overnight marathon, they approved a budget blueprint with a 51 to 48 vote around 1 a.m.

Democrats, like Bernie Sanders, have warned thousands of people would die if Obamacare was repealed. But Republicans insist it has to go.

The House is expected to vote as early as Friday.

Trump Continues ‘War Of Words’ With Media

President-elect Donald Trump is keeping up his war of words with the media over unverified reports that Russia has compromising information on him.

Hours after bashing CNN and Buzzfeed during his first post-election news conference, Trump went on Twitter calling out “fake news organizations” in attendance.

Volkswagen To Pay $4.5B To U.S.

Volkswagen will pay nearly $4.5 billion to the U.S. government for cheating on emissions tests and destroying evidence in an elaborate cover-up. That’s the largest penalty against any automaker.

The company will also plead guilty to three criminal charges.

The government said a grand jury has returned an indictment against six VW executives and employees for their roles in the scheme.

Minnesota Sportsmen’s Show Begins

The 47th annual Minnesota Sportsmen’s Show kicks off at St. Paul’s RiverCentre Thursday.

There are nearly 300 exhibits featuring new model boats, RV’s, fishing and hunting gear. This year, Twiggy, the water skiing squirrel, is back along with favorites like live fishing in the trout pond.

The show is open Thursday from 2 p.m. to 9 a.m.