Winter Weather: Latest Forecast | Weather Center | Live RadarClosings | Crashes & Snow Emergencies

4 Things To Know: Senate Takes Action On ACA, Trump Press Conference, Volkswagen & More

January 12, 2017 7:50 AM
Filed Under: 4 Things To Know, Minnesota Sportsmen's Show, St. Paul, St. Paul RiverCentre

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – From the U.S. Senate taking steps to dismantle the Affordable Care Act to the Minnesota Sportsmen’s Show, here is a look at the top four stories from Jan. 12, 2017.

Senate Begins Steps To Repeal ACA

The Senate has passed a measure taking the first step toward repealing the Affordable Care Act.

After an overnight marathon, they approved a budget blueprint with a 51 to 48 vote around 1 a.m.

Democrats, like Bernie Sanders, have warned thousands of people would die if Obamacare was repealed. But Republicans insist it has to go.

The House is expected to vote as early as Friday.

Trump Continues ‘War Of Words’ With Media

President-elect Donald Trump is keeping up his war of words with the media over unverified reports that Russia has compromising information on him.

Hours after bashing CNN and Buzzfeed during his first post-election news conference, Trump went on Twitter calling out “fake news organizations” in attendance.

Volkswagen To Pay $4.5B To U.S.

Volkswagen will pay nearly $4.5 billion to the U.S. government for cheating on emissions tests and destroying evidence in an elaborate cover-up. That’s the largest penalty against any automaker.

The company will also plead guilty to three criminal charges.

The government said a grand jury has returned an indictment against six VW executives and employees for their roles in the scheme.

Minnesota Sportsmen’s Show Begins

The 47th annual Minnesota Sportsmen’s Show kicks off at St. Paul’s RiverCentre Thursday.

There are nearly 300 exhibits featuring new model boats, RV’s, fishing and hunting gear. This year, Twiggy, the water skiing squirrel, is back along with favorites like live fishing in the trout pond.

The show is open Thursday from 2 p.m. to 9 a.m.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Best Of Minnesota
Good Question
Ski Report

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia