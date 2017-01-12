Winter Weather: Latest Forecast | Weather Center | Live RadarClosings | Crashes & Snow Emergencies

Albany Man Sentenced To 20 Years For Killing Infant Son

January 12, 2017 1:50 PM
Filed Under: Albany, Murder Case, Robert John Kaiser, Robert Kaiser, Sentencing

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 34-year-old Albany, Minnesota man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for causing the death of his 2-month-old son, according to the Stearns County Attorney’s Office.

On Thursday, Robert John Kaiser appeared in court and learned his prison sentence. On Oct. 28, 2016, he was found guilty of two counts of second-degree murder.

Kaiser’s son was airlifted to Children’s Hospital in August 2016 with a head injury, according to the charges filed in September.

The criminal complaint states Kaiser and the boy’s mother brought him to a hospital Aug. 27. The baby was having trouble breathing and was seizing.

According to the complaint, Kaiser told authorities he was watching the boy when he was injured. Kaiser said the injury occurred when he was holding the baby and fell. After demonstrating the fall, a board certified child abuse pediatrician told officials the baby’s injuries were not consistent with that type of fall.

The infant’s mother confirmed Kaiser was watching the baby alone. She also said she received texts from Kaiser saying the baby would not let him sleep, the complaint states.

The infant died on Sept. 3 due to traumatic brain injury.

The Stearns County Attorney’s Office says the court imposed a sentence greater than called for by sentencing guidelines because the vulnerability of the victim made it more serious than a typical second-degree murder case.

