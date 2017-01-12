Winter Weather: Latest Forecast | Weather Center | Live RadarClosings | Crashes & Snow Emergencies

Man Shot, Killed By Austin Police Officer

January 12, 2017 9:20 AM
AUSTIN, Minn. (AP) — State agents are investigating a fatal shooting by a police officer in Austin.

Police say officers and Mower County sheriff’s deputies responded to a domestic disturbance in Austin Wednesday afternoon. Authorities say an officer shot and injured a man during the disturbance. He was airlifted to Mayo Clinic in Rochester where he died.

A police officer was injured during the encounter and was treated at a clinic in Austin.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating. It’s the second officer-involved shooting in Austin in the past year.

