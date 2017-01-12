Principal: Blaine High Student Brought Gun To School

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Blaine High School officials say a student brought a firearm to school Thursday.

Principal Jason Paske issued a note to parents on the north metro school’s website, saying that the gun was found in a student’s locker and confiscated.

Paske says there was no indication students were at risk at any time. No other details on the incident were released, but the principal says the district takes gun-related incidents seriously.

“Our school district’s discipline policy is clear about weapons, and possession or use of a weapon at school,” Paske said. “Even a toy look-alike weapon is a violation of the policy. Students who are involved in these offenses have consequences, regardless of the intent for bringing the weapon.”

The school says it’s cooperating with law enforcement as they investigate the incident.