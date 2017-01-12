Winter Weather: Latest Forecast | Weather Center | Live RadarClosings | Crashes & Snow Emergencies

City Officials Still Investigating Blaine Water Outage

January 12, 2017 11:48 AM
Filed Under: City Of Blaine, Water Outage

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – City officials are still investigating what caused a water outage in Blaine last Sunday that caused a 24-hour boil alert.

A preliminary investigation shows a software application that notifies utility workers when the water level in the tower is low was not working. Officials say they’ve already implemented a redundant notification system to ensure staff receives alarms in the future.

Blaine residents started reporting water problems just after 8 a.m. last Sunday and within about 20 minutes, city officials were notified that there was a city-wide water outage. After about an hour, utility workers activated all city wells, seasonal wells and cross connections with Coon Rapids and Spring Lake Park to restore water service as fast as possible.

A 24-hour boil alert was issued due to a loss of water pressure in the system. City officials say it’s a standard procedure, and they don’t believe water was contaminated at any time.

Blaine’s water system was restored by early Sunday afternoon, and operations were normal by Monday. A half dozen schools were closed on Monday for precautionary measures while the water was tested to ensure safety.

City officials are also looking into how to communicate better to residents if and when events like this happen in the future. Officials believe there is nothing criminal or suspicious connected to the outage, but Blaine police are still investigating that possibility.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Best Of Minnesota
Good Question

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia