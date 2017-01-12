Winter Weather: Latest Forecast | Weather Center | Live RadarClosings | Crashes & Snow Emergencies

US Accuses Fiat Chrysler Of Cheating On Emissions

January 12, 2017 11:56 AM

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Another major automaker has been accused of violating government emissions standards.

WWJ Radio’s Jiff Gilbert said this time it involved Fiat Chrysler.

This involves software on diesel Jeeps and Ram pickups that could alter emissions. Deputy EPA Administrator Cynthia Giles is not yet able to say whether this is intentional cheating, but it wasn’t disclosed.

“Those software elements not being disclosed in Fiat Chrysler’s required application for certification means that the vehicles were sold illegally,” Giles said.

Fiat Chrysler, which could face big fines, said its disappointed and will take its case to the new administration.

