Intense Overnight Freeze Coming Ahead Of Warming Weekend

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – After enduring a string of sloppy morning commutes, Minnesotans have only to shoulder one more blast of wintry weather before warmer temperatures arrive over the weekend.

The bitter blast will come overnight in the form of a deep freeze, with temperatures dropping to the negative double digits. In the Twin Cities, temperatures are expected to fall to 15 below while in the northwest corner of the state, temperatures look to plummet to 30 below.

High pressure overhead tngt with lows Fri morning below zero. Dry weekend with rising daytime temps. #mnwx #wiwx pic.twitter.com/Bkcdad4RvF — NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) January 12, 2017

While only a slight breeze is expected overnight, the wind chills will be brutal, WCCO-TV meteorologist Mike Augustyniak says. In the metro, it’ll feel like 25 below while up north it could feel close to 50 below.

The bitterest cold will be felt in extreme northern and northwestern Minnesota, in communities stretching from International Falls to Hallock. Amid such cold, frost bite can set in on exposed skin in about 10 minutes.

Daytime Friday looks to hold highs in the single digits in the metro and below zero up north. Augustyniak says it’ll likely be the coldest day in Minnesota for the next two weeks.

Indeed, after the bitter blast, temperatures look to warm Saturday to near average and climb Sunday to above average. Early next week looks to hold highs above freezing, with possible storms bringing rain.

Augustyniak says extended forecast models show lingering mild weather into late January.