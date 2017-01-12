Winter Weather: Latest Forecast | Weather Center | Live RadarClosings | Read: Deep Freeze Before Warmup

Sheriff: Deputy Hurt In Head-On Crash On Slipper Highway

January 12, 2017 5:09 PM
Filed Under: Crash, Kandiyohi County

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A central Minnesota sheriff’s deputy was hospitalized Thursday after a driver lost control on icy roads and slammed head-on into a squad car.

The Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened on Highway 71 near 150th Avenue Southeast, just east of Montevideo.

A squad car carrying two deputies was assisting a motorist on the highway’s northbound shoulder when a driver going the opposite direction lost control on slick roads and collided with the squad car.

One of the deputies suffered minor injuries and was transported to Rice Memorial Hospital, the sheriff’s office said. No one else was hurt.

The sheriff’s office says this incident illustrates the importance of respecting winter road conditions, especially when temperatures drop to the single digits and the salt used to treat highways doesn’t work as well.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Best Of Minnesota
Good Question

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia