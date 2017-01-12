Sheriff: Deputy Hurt In Head-On Crash On Slipper Highway

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A central Minnesota sheriff’s deputy was hospitalized Thursday after a driver lost control on icy roads and slammed head-on into a squad car.

The Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened on Highway 71 near 150th Avenue Southeast, just east of Montevideo.

A squad car carrying two deputies was assisting a motorist on the highway’s northbound shoulder when a driver going the opposite direction lost control on slick roads and collided with the squad car.

One of the deputies suffered minor injuries and was transported to Rice Memorial Hospital, the sheriff’s office said. No one else was hurt.

The sheriff’s office says this incident illustrates the importance of respecting winter road conditions, especially when temperatures drop to the single digits and the salt used to treat highways doesn’t work as well.