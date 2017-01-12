Iowa Mom Charged After Baby Dies On Changing Table

Winter Weather: Latest Forecast | Weather Center | Live RadarClosings | Crashes & Snow Emergencies

January 12, 2017 9:28 AM
Filed Under: Des Moines, Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Authorities have charged the mother of an infant who died on a changing table in Des Moines.

Court records say 26-year-old Laci Taylor is charged with child endangerment resulting in death. The records don’t list the name of an attorney who could comment for her.

The records say Taylor left the 3-month-old girl unattended on the table on Sept. 18. The girl’s airway was cut off when she rolled over and her neck was compressed against a table ledge.

The child’s father, Don Taylor, told Des Moines station KCCI that it was an accident and that “I have no ounce in my body that blames my wife at all.”

Police Sgt. Paul Parizek says Laci Taylor’s act and the result were so severe a criminal charge is warranted.

