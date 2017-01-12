Sheriff: Woman Assaulted, Robbed In Rural Mankato

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 35-year-old from Mankato was arrested Wednesday after an adult female was assaulted and robbed Tuesday night at a rural residence, according to the Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say the incident happened Tuesday night at 55895 Hemlock Road in South Bend Township, which is located in rural Mankato. An adult female told authorities she was being threatened, assaulted and had property stolen from her while at the location. She told authorities she tried to avoid the attack by locking herself in the bathroom, but it didn’t work.

The victim said she was punched, choked and hit over the head with a pitcher and had clothing, jewelry and her cell phone stolen.

The suspect was identified as 35-year-old Tera Volk of Mankato. Volk was located on Wednesday while authorities were executing a search warrant on the 700 block of McCaulley Street in South Bend Township. Two others, 28-year-old Clayton Briggs and 40-year-old Chasity Volk, were arrested at the residence for drug-related crimes.

The victim in the assault had to receive treatment for her injuries, but is expected to make a full recovery.

Tera Volk, Briggs and Chasity Volk are in the Blue Earth County jail awaiting charges. Tera Volk has been booked on suspicion of aggravated robbery and first-degree assault. Briggs is booked on suspicion of second-degree controlled substance sale and third-degree controlled substance possession. Chasity Volk is booked on suspicion of fifth-degree controlled substance possession.

The incident remains under investigation.