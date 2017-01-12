Report: Wis. Deputy Resigns After Found Passed Out, Drunk In Squad Car

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A St. Croix County (Wisconsin) sheriff’s deputy has resigned after he was allegedly found drunk and passed out in his squad car while on assignment in North Dakota assisting with Dakota Access Pipeline protest security, according to a report.

The Pierce County Herald reports that the deputy, identified as Ryan Fowler, resigned from his position on Dec. 1, 2016 as part of a separation agreement with St. Croix County.

According to the report, Fowler, who is part of a K-9 unit, and three other deputies were sent to North Dakota to assist the Morton and Burleigh county sheriff’s departments with the protests. However, the team was pulled off assignment on Oct. 13 after the arrest occurred.

An investigation found Fowler ‘likely’ had 15 shots of vodka before he was found inside his squad car passed out at a Bismarck gas station late in the evening on Oct. 12. He was arrested after failing field sobriety tests.

Fowler has been charged with one misdemeanor count of having physical control of a vehicle while intoxicated. He’s since pleaded not guilty.

Fowler’s jury trial date is set for March 3.