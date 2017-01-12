Winter Weather: Latest Forecast | Weather Center | Live RadarClosings | Crashes & Snow Emergencies

Report: Wis. Deputy Resigns After Found Passed Out, Drunk In Squad Car

January 12, 2017 9:21 AM
Filed Under: Ryan Fowler, Sheriff's Deputy, St. Croix County, Wisconsin

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A St. Croix County (Wisconsin) sheriff’s deputy has resigned after he was allegedly found drunk and passed out in his squad car while on assignment in North Dakota assisting with Dakota Access Pipeline protest security, according to a report.

The Pierce County Herald reports that the deputy, identified as Ryan Fowler, resigned from his position on Dec. 1, 2016 as part of a separation agreement with St. Croix County.

According to the report, Fowler, who is part of a K-9 unit, and three other deputies were sent to North Dakota to assist the Morton and Burleigh county sheriff’s departments with the protests. However, the team was pulled off assignment on Oct. 13 after the arrest occurred.

An investigation found Fowler ‘likely’ had 15 shots of vodka before he was found inside his squad car passed out at a Bismarck gas station late in the evening on Oct. 12. He was arrested after failing field sobriety tests.

Fowler has been charged with one misdemeanor count of having physical control of a vehicle while intoxicated. He’s since pleaded not guilty.

Fowler’s jury trial date is set for March 3.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Best Of Minnesota
Good Question

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia