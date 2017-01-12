Winter Weather: Latest Forecast | Weather Center | Live RadarClosings | Crashes & Snow Emergencies

Sheriff: 3 Idling Vehicles Stolen In Scott County

January 12, 2017 1:02 PM
Filed Under: Idling Cars, Motor Vehicle Theft, Scott County, Stolen Vehicles, Vehicle Theft

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Leaving your car running to keep it warm is tempting in bitter cold, but also risky. In Scott County, several people learned that the hard way.

According to the county’s sheriff’s office, at least three running and unattended cars were stolen outside of businesses in Jackson Township-Shakopee, Savage and Shakopee.

In all of the cases, the vehicles were left running, with keys inside and unlocked in the parking lots.

One of the vehicles was recovered, but no suspects have been located.

The sheriff’s office reminds motorist to never leave vehicles unattended anywhere with keys inside – and that it is a ticket-able offense in some cities.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Best Of Minnesota
Good Question

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia