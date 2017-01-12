Sheriff: 3 Idling Vehicles Stolen In Scott County

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Leaving your car running to keep it warm is tempting in bitter cold, but also risky. In Scott County, several people learned that the hard way.

According to the county’s sheriff’s office, at least three running and unattended cars were stolen outside of businesses in Jackson Township-Shakopee, Savage and Shakopee.

In all of the cases, the vehicles were left running, with keys inside and unlocked in the parking lots.

One of the vehicles was recovered, but no suspects have been located.

The sheriff’s office reminds motorist to never leave vehicles unattended anywhere with keys inside – and that it is a ticket-able offense in some cities.