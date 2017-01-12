Sheriff: Hastings Gov’t Complex, H.S. Briefly Locked Down After Gun Comment

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A lockdown was prompted at the Hastings Government Center after comments about a gun were overheard Thursday morning, according to officials.

The Dakota County Sheriff’s Office says a man made comments about retrieving a gun from a car.

Hastings Public School officials also locked down the high school as a precaution. Around 9:40 a.m., Hastings school officials announced on Facebook that the situation was resolved and the lockdown was lifted.

School officials say the individual was arrested, and didn’t possess a firearm, but was intoxicated.

“The threat was never directed at the Hastings High School, but the lockdown was initiated due to the close proximity to the Dakota County Government Center,” school officials said.

The sheriff’s office says the man had a bottle of liquor at the complex’s screening Point of Entry Screening.

Male subject believed to be responsible for comments located at Point of Entry Screening with bottle of Captain Morgan and odor of alcohol. — Dakota County SO (@DakotaMNSheriff) January 12, 2017

