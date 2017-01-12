Winter Weather: Latest Forecast | Weather Center | Live RadarClosings | Read: Deep Freeze Before Warmup

Twins Sign C Chris Gimenez To Minor League Contract

January 12, 2017 4:31 PM
Filed Under: Chris Gimenez, Minnesota Twins, Spring Training

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Minnesota Twins announced Thursday they have added a catcher that will have the opportunity to make the team out of Spring Training.

The Twins signed Chris Gimenez to a minor league contract, with an invitation to major league camp. The signing puts the Twins Spring Training roster at 59.

Gimenez was a catcher for the Cleveland Indians last season, seeing action in 68 games. He hit .216 with four home runs, four doubles and 11 RBI. He started his major league career in 2009 with Cleveland and also spent time in Tampa Bay and Texas.

