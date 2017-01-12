Working For The Weekend: Entertainment Best Bets

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — If you are one of the people who has Martin Luther King Day off from work or school, you are likely already anticipating the long holiday weekend. We have the perfect excuse to get that tattoo you’ve always wanted.

Minneapolis Tattoo Arts Convention

Get tatted up at the 2017 Minneapolis Tattoo Arts Convention. Meet and get tattooed by some of world’s best tattoo artists. The convention takes place Friday through Sunday at Hyatt Regency Minneapolis.

Shakopee Ice Arena

Celebrate the grand opening of the new Shakopee Ice Arena. On Sunday, bring your skates or borrow a pair and enjoy free skating, hockey, music, games, refreshments and tours. Post your photos on Instagram and tag #ShakopeeParksandRecreation.

Minnesota Antique Show

Head to the Minnesota State Fair Grounds for a winter antique show. The winter show features 100 dealers in a heated indoor venue with thousands of items to choose from. Parking is free and admission is valid both Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Como PolarPalooza