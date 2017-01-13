Winter Weather: Latest Forecast | Weather Center | Live RadarClosings | Read: Getting Rid Of Ice Dams

1 Hospitalized In Morrison County Crash Involving Deer

January 13, 2017 3:14 PM
Filed Under: Crash With Injuries, Morrison County, Scandia Valley Township

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office says a crash involving a deer resulted in one person being hospitalized Friday morning.

According to officials, the incident occurred at 10:47 a.m. on Dover Road near the intersection of 33oth Street in Scandia Valley Township, which is south of Pillager.

The sheriff’s office says a 52-year-old Cushing man was traveling south on Dove Road when he swerved to miss a deer in the roadway, lost control of his vehicle and collided with an oncoming vehicle.

A passenger in the oncoming vehicle, a 66-year-old Motley woman, suffered minor injuries and was taken to the Staples Hospital.

