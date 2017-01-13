Winter Weather: Latest Forecast | Weather Center | Live RadarClosings | Read: Getting Rid Of Ice Dams

4 Things To Know: ACA, Chicago P.D. & More

January 13, 2017 8:11 AM
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Here are the four stories you need to know about from Friday, January 13. (Yes, it’s Friday the 13th.) They include the latest in investigations into the Chicago Police Department, and an excuse to take your kid fishing this weekend.

FBI’s Comey Under Investigation

FBI director James Comey faces an internal investigation into how his agency and the Justice Department handled Hillary Clinton’s email controversy. Among other things, the inspector general’s probe will examine whether policies or procedures were followed and whether department of justice and FBI employees leaked information. Last summer, Comey cleared Clinton of any wrongdoing in the case, and then reopened the investigation just 12 days before the election.

Results Expected In Chicago P.D. Investigation

The Justice Department is expected to announce the findings in its civil rights investigation of the Chicago Police Department. The government ordered the investigation after video was released in the deadly shooting of Laquan McDonald by a white police officer.

Latest In Health Care & Politics, Nationally & Locally

House leaders are expected to give final approval to a measure that will make it easier for a bill to repeal the Affordable Care Act to advance through the Senate, without the threat of a Democratic filibuster. That’s crucial for Republicans who have vowed to get rid of the law and replace it. Republican Party lawmakers have not said what that replacement plan will look like. In Minnesota, relief may finally be in sight for thousands of Minnesotans facing major health care premium hikes. The Senate has passed a bill that would set aside $300 million in state aid. The House is expected to pass similar legislation next week, but they’ll need to iron out major differences with Governor Mark Dayton before checks start going out. Republicans want to use income-based subsides to offset rate hikes that could go up nearly 70 percent. Democrats say the scaled relief could mean people don’t get financial help until next year.

Time To Ice Fish

How about taking your family fishing for free? The Department of Natural Resources is hosting its Take a Kid Ice Fishing weekend. It runs tomorrow through Monday. If you’re 16 or older and live in Minnesota, you can fish without a license if you bring a child with you. Make sure to check ice conditions before you head out, though.

