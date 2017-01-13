Subzero Temps Create Trouble For Firefighters In Elko New Market

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Freezing temperatures created difficulties for crews trying to put out a fire in Elko New Market early Friday morning.

According to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, around 7 a.m. officials got a call about a barn fire on Xerxes Avenue just north of 260th Street.

Due to the cold, the Elko New Market Fire Department had assistance from the Lakeville, New Prague and Prior Lake Fire Departments.

No people were in the barn but there were cattle.

No one was injured during the fire.