Winter Weather: Latest Forecast | Weather Center | Live RadarClosings | Read: Getting Rid Of Ice Dams

Judge Allows DNR To Join Red River Diversion Lawsuit

January 13, 2017 1:54 PM
Filed Under: DNR, Red River Diversion

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — A federal judge has approved a request by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources to join a lawsuit that seeks to halt construction of a Red River diversion project in the Fargo and Moorhead, Minnesota area.

The DNR says it was forced into court when the Fargo-Moorhead Diversion Authority and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced plans to start on the first phase of the project, even though the agency refused to issue permits. A dam that would hold back water in times of serious flooding would inundate property in North Dakota and Minnesota.

U.S. District Judge John Tunheim on Friday rejected an argument by the diversion authority that the DNR’s motion came too late in the three-year-old lawsuit. The suit seeks a cheaper plan that does not flood farmland.

(© Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Best Of Minnesota
Good Question

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia