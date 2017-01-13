Good Questions: Inauguration, Cake & Driving With Earbuds

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It’s Friday, and Heather Brown is answering your Good Questions. This week, she investigates the inauguration, cake and driving with earbuds.

The new president will be sworn in exactly one week from Friday. That has Dianne from Oakdale, Nicole from Savage and Mary from Menomonie wondering: Why is the inauguration on Jan. 20?

Before the 20th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution in 1933, the swearing-in was in March. Back then, it took people much longer to travel.

According to David Schultz, a professor of political science at Hamline University, the date has more to do with Congress and the Electoral College. If a president doesn’t get the 270 required electoral votes, the election would be put to Congress, which returns in the beginning of January. By law, the Congress certifies the election results on Jan. 6.

The new president can’t start immediately after Congress because the Senate needs time to start confirming presidential nominees. Schultz says it’s likely the 20th wasn’t too early or too late.

Colleen from Cottage Grove asks: Why do we celebrate with cake?

It probably started back in Ancient Greece. Greeks would make round cakes to honor the goddess of the moon. The candles represented the glow of the moon and smoke carried their prayers to the gods. The tradition to celebrate birthdays with cake likely started in Germany during the 1700s when the candles symbolized the light of life.

Kate from Bloomington wants to know: Is it legal to drive wearing earbuds?

No, if they’re worn in both ears. Minnesota law states no person, while driving, should wear headphones or earphones in both ears to receive or listen to something.

There are a few exceptions including firefighters or EMTs who can wear them if they’re responding to an emergency. Headphones while driving are also allowed is they’re used as a hearing aid.

“Regardless, our message is to put the phone down and eliminate anything that takes your attention away from the primary task of driving when you are behind the wheel,” says Doug Neville, a spokesperson for the Department of Public Safety.