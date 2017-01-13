BCA Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting In Hibbing

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — One person is hospitalized after being shot by police officers in Hibbing.

According to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, it started on Jan. 13 at 12:45 p.m. when two Hibbing Police officers responded to a report of a person with a gun on 3rd Avenue in East Hibbing. There, officers found a man with a gun and both fired their weapons at him.

The BCA says the man was taken to Fairview Range Medical Center in Hibbing, then transported by helicopter to Essentia Health-St. Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth. Officials did not describe his condition.

Another person was injured in the incident that sparked the 911 call and was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at the hospital.

The BCA and Department of Public Safety are investigating the incident.