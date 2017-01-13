Winter Weather: Latest Forecast | Weather Center | Live RadarClosings | Read: Getting Rid Of Ice Dams

NRF: Holiday Retail Sales Up 4 Percent Over 2015

January 13, 2017 11:00 AM
Filed Under: Holiday Shopping, National Retail Federation

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The holidays truly were the season of giving in 2016 — retail sales topped $650 billion, according to the National Retail Federation.

Sales during November and December hit $658.3 billion, a 4 percent increase over 2015.

Non-store sales accounted for $122.9 billion, up 12.6 percent from the previous year.

The NRF forecast $655.8 billion in sales and expected online sales to increase 7 to 10 percent to as much as $117 billion.

The NRF’s chief economist, Jack Kleinhenz, cited an increase in average hourly earnings, low unemployment and the rising stock market as potential factors in the increase in spending.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Best Of Minnesota
Good Question

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia