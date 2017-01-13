Brain Tumor Can’t Keep Young Gymnast From Shining

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A family from Victoria recently got a curve ball thrown their way that has changed their lives in many ways.

Maddison Mertz has a love for gymnastics. Just 7 years old and active in a club, they thought that might have led to a pinched nerve injury.

“Headaches, she threw up a little bit, and stiff neck,” said Zack Mertz, her father. “Ultimately, her right arm started tingling.”

But when she was examined by a doctor, they had other news.

“They said, ‘Come to the back room,’ and you don’t want to hear that when they say ‘come to the back room,'” Zach said.

That is where they were told that their little angel that loves life and loves people had a brain tumor.

“Standing in that doctor’s office when they, you know, they tell you that you’re daughter has a tumor, you just, I dropped to the floor in, just … disbelief,” said Lindsay Mertz, Maddison’s mother. “‘You can’t be telling me this.'”

Thus began a two-month journey that every day would start time in a hyperbolic chamber before going to radiation.

“It’s not fun, it’s not easy, but then you get into a routine,” Zach said. “And our routine now, it feels normal, and our routine is going to change here in a week because radiation is going to be over with.”

The new normal has affected her physically, but at home she is still a big sister to McKenzie. And they added a third puppy, named Oreo, to be bring out that distinct giggle.

“Sometimes she bites my feet and bites my nose,” Maddison said.

And in the midst of this adversity, they have seen wonderful. A neighborhood has come together behind her, and so has a community and beyond to be there, at minimum, in spirit; to show a family that there is good in this world — lots of good.

“I wish my arms were big enough to thank everybody, just hug everybody,” Zach said. “One nice thing they did is they put pink luminary bags around the whole neighborhood. When we drove home that night, they were all in our driveway and they were caroling for us.”

Maddison has made an impact. She is what they hoped she would be — filled with personality and passion.

“Maddison is the happiest-going kid,” Lindsay said.

They are reminded of that every day from her gymnastics community, who made sure this gymnast got a call from Olympic gold medalist Simome Biles.

“That was overwhelming, just because it’s hard to wrap your head around what’s going on at age 7,” Lindsay said. “And then you get a phone call from an Olympic gold medalist and you’re just like, ‘Wow!'”

That is what they continue to learn every day. People want to help because people really care, and Maddison is there to remind them of who she is.

“She has a personality that … you just want to be around her,” Lindsay said.

The silver lining to the unthinkable circumstances is that it allows the world to remind us that there is a spirit that cares an awful lot about others.

“People say, you know, ‘Where’s the good?'” Zach said. “There’s just so much good left in the world, you know? And that’s what we found out.”

A GoFundMe page has been set up for Maddison Mertz.