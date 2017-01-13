Winter Weather: Latest Forecast | Weather Center | Live RadarClosings | Read: Getting Rid Of Ice Dams

MIA’s Popular Martin Luther Exhibit Gets Brief Extension

January 13, 2017 7:08 PM By Kate Raddatz
Filed Under: Kate Raddatz, mia

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Flecks of gold and pristine robes of the 16th century catch the eye of Lutherans and history buffs alike.

The Martin Luther exhibit at the Minneapolis Institute of Arts, or MIA, includes textiles, sculptures and personal possessions of the man behind the start of Protestant Reformation, which happened exactly 500 years ago.

There is an early copy of the 95 Theses, which eventually sparked a new form of Christianity in protest of the Roman Catholic Church.

(credit: CBS)

(credit: CBS)

“One of the most remarkable objects is the pulpit that came out of the St. Andrews Church in Eisleben, and that’s the pulpit where he delivered his last sermon,” said Kaywin Feldman, the Nivin and Duncan MacMillan Director and President of MIA.

Several of the pieces have never been seen outside of Germany, but now have certainly been seen by plenty of Minnesotans.

“We’ve already exceeded an attendance of 100,000 visitors,” Feldman said.

She says the exhibit is one of three of the most popular exhibits in the last fifteen years. Due to demand, the institute will keep the exhibit open one more day on Monday to give people a chance to see a piece of religious history.

“You don’t have to be Lutheran,” said visitor Jim Allmann. “Anybody that has any religious experience or desire to learn this is a good exhibit.”

More from Kate Raddatz
Comments

Comments are closed.

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Best Of Minnesota
Good Question
Ski Report

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia