BCA: Officer-Involved Shooting Follows Home Invasion In Mille Lacs County

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Thursday night in Mille Lacs County following an armed home invasion.

According to the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, an officer shot one of four intruders who broke into an occupied home on the 17000 block of Ookweman Loop in the community of Vineland.

The BCA said four men broke into the home just before 11 p.m. wearing masks, with one intruder carrying a shotgun.

More than a dozen people were in the home at the time of the invasion. The BCA said the intruders assaulted several people and one intruder fired his weapon at least once.

Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s deputies arrived at the scene after several people fled into a bedroom, barricaded the door and called 911.

Two intruders left the home and were arrested. A deputy entered the home and found a third intruder pointing a shotgun at a group of people. When the intruder refused to drop his gun, the deputy fatally shot him, according to the BCA.

The fourth intruder was arrested without incident.

One of the people in the home suffered minor injuries during the incident.

The Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office identified the deceased man as 20-year-old Jamison Christopher Anderson of Vineland.

Deputy Daniel Mott, who fatally shot Anderson, has been placed on standard administrative leave. He has been with the sheriff’s office for 14 years.

The three other intruders were identified as 21-year-old Gabriel Levi Chips, 31-year-old Tommy Thomas Corrales and 34-year-old Justin Lee Mitchell.

The BCA is investigating the shooting. They said there is no body camera footage or other video of the incident.