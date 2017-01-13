Minnesota Sportsmen’s Show Returns To St. Paul For 47th Year

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO)—In the dead of winter, you can still get a taste of the warmer months this weekend in St. Paul.

The 2017 Minnesota Sportsmen’s Show is back at the River Centre and for the next three days. It will be hosting nearly 300 exhibits, featuring new model boats, RVs, fishing and hunting gear.

The 47th Annual Minnesota Sportsmen’s Show runs through Sunday. Tickets are $9 for adults, $2.50 for children ages 6-12 and kids five and under get in free.

For more information, visit the Minnesota Sportsmen’s Show online.