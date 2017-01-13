Winter Weather: Latest Forecast | Weather Center | Live RadarClosings | Read: Getting Rid Of Ice Dams

Minnesota Sportsmen’s Show Returns To St. Paul For 47th Year

January 13, 2017 6:33 AM
Filed Under: Minnesota Sportsmen Show, Molly McGuire, St. Paul, St. Paul RiverCentre

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO)—In the dead of winter, you can still get a taste of the warmer months this weekend in St. Paul.

The 2017 Minnesota Sportsmen’s Show is back at the River Centre and for the next three days. It will be hosting nearly 300 exhibits, featuring new model boats, RVs, fishing and hunting gear.

The 47th Annual Minnesota Sportsmen’s Show runs through Sunday. Tickets are $9 for adults, $2.50 for children ages 6-12 and kids five and under get in free.

For more information, visit the Minnesota Sportsmen’s Show online.

