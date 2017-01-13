Winter Weather: Latest Forecast | Weather Center | Live RadarClosings | Read: Getting Rid Of Ice Dams

Minnesota United Draft UCLA’s Danladi With 1st Overall Pick

January 13, 2017 5:20 PM
Filed Under: Minnesota United, MLS

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Expansion Major League Soccer franchise Minnesota United has chosen UCLA forward Abu Danladi with the first overall pick in the MLS SuperDraft.

United selected the Ghanaian prospect Friday, bypassing better-known names on the board.

Danladi moved to the U.S. in 2011 and became a consistent goal-scorer for the Bruins. He led UCLA this season with seven goals despite playing in just 11 matches because of injury.

Fellow expansion team Atlanta United chose Syracuse defender Miles Robinson with the second pick and added Providence midfielder Julian Gressel with the eighth overall pick.

New York City FC traded up for Chicago’s No. 3 pick and used it on Akron forward Jonathan Lewis.

Portland traded up for the No. 4 pick and chose French-born Duke forward Jeremy Ebobisse.

