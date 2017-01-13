Sheriff: Mt. Iron Woman Killed In House Fire

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Mt. Iron woman died Friday morning in a house fire.
The St. Louis County Sheriff’s office says crews were called to the scene of a fully-engulfed structure fire at about 8:30 a.m. on the 5700 block of Mesabi Avenue.
A 61-year-old man and a 25-year-old man were able to escape the blaze, but a 57-year-old woman was found dead in the residence.
Both men were taken to Essential Health-St. Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth. The identities of all three people, and the conditions of the men, have not been released.
Fire investigators do not believe foul play was involved.
