Meet Nieves, Our Pet Guest Of The Week!

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Nieves, a 1-year-old spayed female Bichon mix, is a staff favorite at Minneapolis Animal Care and Control.

She was owner-released to Minneapolis Animal Care and Control due to her previous owner moving and unable to bring her with.

Nieves is a sweet and playful little girl that loves belly rubs. She can be a little shy at first but warms up quickly.

Her previous owner told us she is housebroken and good with children and other animals, though MACC has not been able to fully confirm.

For more information on Nieves, and other pets up for adoption, call 612-673-6222 or click here.