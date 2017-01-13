Winter Weather: Latest Forecast | Weather Center | Live RadarClosings | Read: Getting Rid Of Ice Dams

Fire Officials: Pets Die In Alexandria Mobile Home Fire

January 13, 2017 3:00 PM
Filed Under: Alexandria, Alexandria Fire Department

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two cats and two dogs perished Friday morning in a mobile home fire in Alexandria.

The fire department says they responded to Meadowland Estates at about 11 a.m. to find smoke pouring out of a mobile home.

Crews found the pets inside, all four of whom were deceased. One of the animals was taken to a local veterinary clinic to be cremated.

The home’s two residents were away at the time of the fire, which officials say was not suspicious in nature. The home is a total loss.

