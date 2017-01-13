Newly Released Divorce Documents Shine Light On Prince’s 2nd Marriage

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Newly public divorce documents give a deeper look into the personal life of Prince.

A Minnesota judge unsealed records Friday relating to the star’s second marriage to Manuela Testolini, which lasted from 2001 to 2007.

The Star Tribune asked to have the records unsealed because they might shed light on what led to Prince’s use of the painkiller fentanyl.

The musician died from an overdose at his Paisley Park compound last April.

These documents only appear to show a very wealthy couple arguing about who gets what.

The back and forth over money between the late musician and his second wife speaks volumes about the lifestyle of a man who often said very little, publicly.

Testolini says Prince made more than $42 million in 2004 alone with his hit album “Musicology,” saying she was the inspiration for most of the songs — a claim Prince responds is an exaggeration.

Testolini asks for jewels, photos, private videos and more than $42,000 a month in temporary spousal support, saying there was no limit to the couples’ spending.

A $5,000 stylist for award shows. A $50,000 dollar budget for after-parties. Private planes and personal assistants were the norm.

Prince, who represented himself for part of the divorce process, responds to Testolini’s claims saying, “This is my normal life” and that “no amount of money can re-create the access to the events and personalities she now apparently seeks to replicate with a monetary award.”

He offers her $10,000 a month in spousal support in addition to other assets like homes and cars.

Testolini’s statements show the couple sought out guidance from elders in their Jehovah’s Witness faith when they began having problems in April 2005. She says the star eventually locked her out of one of their Chanhassen homes and cut her off financially, which Prince later denied in his own filings.

None of the documents reveal why the couple got divorced.

Testolini later remarried.

Since Prince’s death there has been an ongoing complicated court process to try to divide his assets between several possible heirs.