Report: Walz Declares Confidence ‘Shook’ Over FBI’s Comey

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Rep. Tim Walz left a briefing Friday saying his confidence was “shook” over the actions of FBI director James Comey, according to The Hill.

The Washington-based website reported that House Democrats were left believing Comey to be unfit to lead the agency.

“I was nonjudgmental until the last 15 minutes. I no longer have that confidence in him,” Walz told The Hill. “Some of the things that were revealed in this classified briefing — my confidence has been shook.”

Comey is now facing an internal investigation into how his agency and the Justice Department handled Hillary Clinton’s email controversy. Among other things, the inspector general’s probe will examine whether policies or procedures were followed and whether justice department and FBI employees leaked information.

Last summer, Comey cleared Clinton of any wrongdoing in the case but then reopened the investigation just 12 days before the election.