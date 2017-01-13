Winter Weather: Latest Forecast | Weather Center | Live RadarClosings | Read: Getting Rid Of Ice Dams

Report: Walz Declares Confidence ‘Shook’ Over FBI’s Comey

January 13, 2017 2:52 PM
Filed Under: Hillary Clinton, James Comey, Tim Walz

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Rep. Tim Walz left a briefing Friday saying his confidence was “shook” over the actions of FBI director James Comey, according to The Hill.

The Washington-based website reported that House Democrats were left believing Comey to be unfit to lead the agency.

“I was nonjudgmental until the last 15 minutes. I no longer have that confidence in him,” Walz told The Hill. “Some of the things that were revealed in this classified briefing — my confidence has been shook.”

Comey is now facing an internal investigation into how his agency and the Justice Department handled Hillary Clinton’s email controversy. Among other things, the inspector general’s probe will examine whether policies or procedures were followed and whether justice department and FBI employees leaked information.

Last summer, Comey cleared Clinton of any wrongdoing in the case but then reopened the investigation just 12 days before the election.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Best Of Minnesota
Good Question

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia