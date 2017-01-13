Winter Weather: Latest Forecast | Weather Center | Live RadarClosings | Read: Getting Rid Of Ice Dams

Rep. Rick Nolan Considering Run For Governor

January 13, 2017 11:57 AM
Filed Under: Rick Nolan

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Eighth District Congressman Rick Nolan says he’s never thought about running for governor, but he’s considering it now that some people close to him have compiled information on why he should run.

The Democrat said he’ll take his time before making a decision.

“We’re so busy here now, getting ready for the new Trump administration. I don’t think a decision on something like that has to be made probably not until the end of the year,” Nolan said.

Nolan is on the House infrastructure committee and says he’s looking forward to finding common ground with members of the Trump administration.

Nolan also says he’ll hold the new president accountable when he doesn’t live up to some of his more noble campaign promises.

