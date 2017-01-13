Sheriff: Man, 80, Dies After CO Leaks Inside Wis. Home

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — An 80-year-old man has been found dead inside a Wisconsin home where high levels of carbon monoxide were detected, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office.

According to county officials, on Thursday at 4:10 p.m. the county received a call of a possible gas leak and an unresponsive person inside a house in River Falls Township.

There, authorities determined that there was not a gas leak, but high levels of carbon monoxide were detected inside the house.

The unresponsive man, identified as 80-year-old John Eisele, was pronounced dead at the scene.

There were no signs of foul play, but the investigation is ongoing.