South Dakota Senate Approves Bill To Make Mug Shots Public

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota’s Senate has approved a bill that would allow authorities to publicly release mug shot photos taken when a criminal suspect is booked.

The chamber voted 20-12 Friday to send the bill to the House. Attorney General Marty Jackley, who proposed the measure, says it would improve transparency.

The legislation would make mug shots a public record, bringing South Dakota in line with 48 states that already allow booking photos to be provided to the public.

The proposal came out of a task force on open government. Gov. Dennis Daugaard said this week that he supports the legislation.

Opponents have argued in part that, in other states, the photos are posted on the internet and people have to pay to have them removed.

(© Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)