Winter Weather: Latest Forecast | Weather Center | Live RadarClosings | Read: Getting Rid Of Ice Dams

Shoveling Negligence Could Cost You, City Says

January 13, 2017 4:44 PM
Filed Under: Winter Weather

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) —  Nobody wants to be out in the cold, but if you haven’t cleared your sidewalk of snow, you could get ticketed.

In Minneapolis, homeowners get 24 hours to shovel their walks.

Businesses get four daytime hours to clear the snow and ice.

Otherwise, be prepared to pay.

“If property owners don’t clear their sidewalk and the city comes out and hires someone to clear their property, the range is between about $180 to $200 depending on the size of your property,” Public Works Deputy Director Lisa Cerney said.

You can report sidewalk complaints on the city’s website.

If you need help clearing your own, call 311 for resources that might be available to you.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Best Of Minnesota
Good Question

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia