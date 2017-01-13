Shoveling Negligence Could Cost You, City Says

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Nobody wants to be out in the cold, but if you haven’t cleared your sidewalk of snow, you could get ticketed.

In Minneapolis, homeowners get 24 hours to shovel their walks.

Businesses get four daytime hours to clear the snow and ice.

Otherwise, be prepared to pay.

“If property owners don’t clear their sidewalk and the city comes out and hires someone to clear their property, the range is between about $180 to $200 depending on the size of your property,” Public Works Deputy Director Lisa Cerney said.

You can report sidewalk complaints on the city’s website.

If you need help clearing your own, call 311 for resources that might be available to you.