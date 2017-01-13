Sheriff’s Office: Woman Hospitalized After Crash In Stearns County

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A driver was hospitalized Friday afternoon after she and her 1-year-old son crashed into oncoming traffic in central Minnesota.

According to the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office, 29-year-old Samantha Laughery was driving her vehicle southbound on County Road 1 south of County Road 120 in Le Sauk Township just after noon.

Laughery lost control of the vehicle as she slowed down on a curve in the road. Her vehicle entered the oncoming lane and collided with another car driven by 19-year-old Megan VanHeel.

State Patrol said Laughery was transported to the St. Cloud Hospital. Her son Michael was not injured. VanHeel was treated at the scene.