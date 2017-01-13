Winter Weather: Latest Forecast | Weather Center | Live RadarClosings | Read: Getting Rid Of Ice Dams

The Chainsmokers Are Taking Their Moms To The GRAMMYs

January 13, 2017 3:34 PM
Filed Under: Grammys

By Sarah Carroll

2016 was a breakout year for The Chainsmokers and they’re planning to celebrate their hard-earned success at the GRAMMY Awards with two women very near and dear to their hearts — their moms.

Related: The Chainsmokers Drop New Track ‘Paris’

“It was a huge fight in my family, actually, and my girlfriend. It was a big battle.” Alex Pall revealed to Carson Daly on 97.1 AMP Radio.

“I mean my mom, she just has like 50 years on my girlfriend! My girlfriend is amazing. I wish we could all sit together, I mean honestly. But it was funny because she was like, ‘Really?’ and I was like, ‘Uh, duh! She brought me into this world! Like, what were you expecting?’”

The DJs are nominated for three awards, including Best New Artist, Best Dance Recording, and Best Pop Duo/Group for “Closer” featuring Halsey.

Visit Radio.com to read the full story!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Best Of Minnesota
Good Question

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia