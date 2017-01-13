Now’s The Time To Strike For Tropical Vacation Deals

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Sunshine and warmer weather probably sound pretty good after a couple days of sub-zero temperatures.

Anyone planning that tropical getaway can take advantage of some really good deals right now.

Last year’s Zika outbreak, new resorts and overall demand have led to big savings.

The hunt for the best vacation deals often begins on the computer. Doug Moorhouse, director of marketing and business development at Carrousel Travel, searches the savings every day for those who want a warm weather escape.

“We can get an air and hotel at the Bahia Prince in Cancun for about $854 per person for five nights,” Moorhouse said. “It’s always the busiest time of year, January and February. Everybody’s looking to get out of town. They get some cold weather and it’s like ‘time to leave.'”

This winter brings unique opportunities for that low-cost getaway. Moorhouse says prices seem to be trending slightly lower than last year, and travelers are seeing additional bonuses like flash savings and resort credits.

“Sometimes they’re even doubling those credits that can be used, so it’s the benefits, the values they’re throwing on top of the already good prices, too,” Moorhouse said.

Many hotel chains are rebounding from last year’s concerns over the Zika outbreak. There’s also a new resort boom in Caribbean destinations like the Dominican Republic that are giving vacationers more options while also creating a more competitive market.

“The newer resorts will have a lot of good opening specials because they’re trying to fill their rooms, they’re trying to get the word out. They want to be successful,” Moorhouse said.

Those with flexible travel dates will find the best deals but the winter travel sales provide some of the best savings of the year.

“I think you might see a better sale in the winter, but only from the perspective of [you] fitting their needs, they’re not fitting your needs,” he said.

Moorhouse says anything under $1,000 per person for round-trip airfare and all-inclusive hotels is a good deal.