President-Elect Trump Tweets Unproven Memo Made By ‘Sleazebag’

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — President-elect Donald Trump has used Twitter to lash out once again.

Trump tweeted the private dossier he was told about last week was compiled by “sleazebag political operatives” and probably released by the intelligence community, even though he says they knew it’s allegations haven’t been proven.

Another pre-dawn tweet had Trump calling Hillary Clinton “guilty as hell.”

In a “60 Minutes” interview airing Sunday, President Barack Obama was asked about his successor’s Twitter habit.

“Don’t underestimate the guy, because he’s going to be the 45th president of the United States,” Obama said.

But he warned Republicans to guard against the erosion of certain norms and institutional traditions.