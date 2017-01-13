Winter Weather: Latest Forecast | Weather Center | Live RadarClosings | Read: Getting Rid Of Ice Dams

Twins Strike Deals With Gibson, Santiago, Kintzler

January 13, 2017 8:31 PM
Filed Under: Minnesota Twins

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Twins agreed to one-year contracts with starting pitchers Kyle Gibson and Hector Santiago and closer Brandon Kintzler on Friday while avoiding arbitration with their four remaining eligible players.

Santiago agreed to a one-year, $8 million deal, Gibson got $2.9 million and Kintzler got $2,925,000 million.

Reliever Ryan Pressly also agreed to a one-year deal for $1,175,000.

Santiago went 3-6 with a 5.58 ERA in 11 starts for the Twins after being acquired in a midseason trade with the Angels. Gibson went 6-11 with a 5.07 ERA in 25 starts last season while dealing with a strained shoulder.

Kintzler stepped into the closer role after Glen Perkins was lost to injury. He converted 17 of 20 save opportunities.

(© Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

