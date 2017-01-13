Winter Weather: Latest Forecast | Weather Center | Live RadarClosings | Read: Getting Rid Of Ice Dams

Sheriff’s Office: Wis. Snowmobiler Killed In Crash With SUV

January 13, 2017 9:38 AM
Filed Under: Wisconsin

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A snowmobiler in Wisconsin was killed Thursday night after colliding with a truck while crossing a highway.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office said 35-year-old Dustin Paulson was driving an SUV eastbound on Highway 10 in Prescott, Wisconsin, around 8:30 p.m.

Ronald Kirchner, 47, was attempting to cross the highway on the snowmobile trail. Kirchner collided with the SUV and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the sheriff’s office.

Paulson and his passenger, Tonya Lyons, were not injured.

Kirchner was wearing a helmet, the sheriff’s office said. The crash is still under investigation.

