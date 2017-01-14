Man Fatally Shot By Austin Police Officer ID’d

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Austin man killed following an officer-involved shooting this week has been identified.
Wednesday afternoon police were called to a domestic disturbance involving a person with a knife.
When officers attempted to make contact with 41-year-old Ronald Johnson, they say he threw a window air conditioning unit and glass bottle at an officer.
That officer then opened fire, hitting Johnson. He later died at the hospital.
The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating the shooting.