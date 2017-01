MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — One person is dead after a trailer home went up in flames in Cass County Friday morning.

According to the Cass County Sheriff’s office, authorities first responded to the call at 6:42 a.m. on the 12000 block of State Highway 64 in Motley, where they found the residence fully engulfed in flames. One person was found dead inside.

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s office is scheduled to conduct an autopsy. The State Fire Marshall is investigating the cause of the fire.